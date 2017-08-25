Lynnwood Link Rail $500M Over Budget and DELAYED

Fiders are going to have to wait even longer to ride Link Light Rail to Lynnwood.

The Lynnwood light rail extension project has been on track to open in December 2023, but now officials said with exploding real estate and construction costs, it is slated to open six months later in mid-2024.

The planned $2.4 billion project now has an estimated price tag of $2.9 billion.

“We’re still going to deliver the project all the way to Lynnwood and we’re going to do it with quality,” Rogoff said. “But, there may be some measures we could take to make it less expensive.”

