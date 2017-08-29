Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/29/17)

Justin Bieber went to the ER fearing a soccer injury had caused one of his testicles to twist, and that triggered a nasty legal claim between the hospital and a fired employee.

Justin made an emergency run to Northwell Health in Long Island New York, and a staffer named Kelly Lombardo found out about it. The hospital claims Lombardo illegally accessed Justin’s medical file in one of the computers … this after hearing rumors Justin had been admitted for an STD.

According to the lawsuit, the hospital fired Lombardo for being “an immoral employee” who violated Bieber’s privacy rights.

Lombardo has just filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, claiming she never accessed Justin’s file and simply heard from others he was there for treatment of an STD.

The doctor examined Justin and quickly realized all that was wrong was a swollen testicle. A relieved Justin then left the ER and went about his life.

Read the full story here.