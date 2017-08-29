PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Forbidden Trev

Sometimes, when you’re interested in asking somebody out for the first time… you get a little nervous, because you’re not exactly sure about WHAT to say… FOR EXAMPLE: “Do I complement their mouth shape BEFORE or AFTER I ask them to get coffee?”… but today, one of listeners (named BELSIE) is worried….. not because of WHAT she’s about to ask … but because of WHO… You’ll understand what we mean, in the Awkward Tuesday Phone call below!

