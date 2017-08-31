Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: I’m Too Cool for You

Jubal calls a woman to let he know she’s not allowed back into their establishment anymore… did she steal something? Did she make a scene in the store? NOPE. It’s nothing like that… it’s a much more absurd reason. Listen in the Phone Tap.

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462