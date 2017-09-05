BigStockPhoto

Awkward Tuesday Phone Call PODCAST: Reclaim Baby Name

One of our listeners emailed us saying that she has had one of the most horrible weeks of her entire LIFE… and it all started when she went online and checked her ex-boyfriend’s Facebook page… Apparently, something he posted upset her SO MUCH… that she did what no other person in their RIGHT MIND would do… contact US for help… What could have been SO BAD, that it drove her here? Find out below!

