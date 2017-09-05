Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/5/17)

- VIDEO: Taylor Swift gives raunchy bridesmaid speech at her friend’s wedding that includes details of the bride & groom getting it on in the bathroom….Taylor later got BOOED by fans for hiding from them after the wedding!
- VIDEO: Jay-Z leads a crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to his wife Beyonce yesterday….even Michelle Obama got in on recreating her “Formation” look for a big happy birthday surprise PICS HERE
- Chris Evans being greeted by his dog after being away for 10 weeks shooting a film is what we all need to watch today
After 10 long weeks… pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017
- PICS: Meghan Markle speaks about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time ever! “We’re two people who are really happy and in love”….engagement soon????
- PICS: Zane Malik is now officially bald! He shaved off all his hair
- Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton & the royal family is prepping for BABY #3!!!
- Taylor Swift is trying to TRADEMARK a bunch of new phrases like, “Look what you made me do”
- Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are ENGAGED and getting married next month!
- LISTEN: Here’s another new song from Taylor Swift’s new album, “….Ready for It?”
- Serena Williams gave birth to a BABY GIRL!
- PICS: Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old daughter rocking a hoodie with a topless pic of her mom on the back