Phone Tap PODCAST: Car Lie Detector Test

Jubal calls an used car dealership because he’s VERY interested in one of the vehicles on their lot… The problem is, he’s been screwed over by used car salesmen before (who are ALWAYS trying to swindle him with a bad deal)… and he’s sick of it… Well, he finally found a way to MAKE 100% sure they’re not giving him the run around… and he’s about to put it to the test in the Phone tap below!

