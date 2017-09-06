Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/6/17)

- “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25 contestants have been revealed and the BIGGEST NAMES they have are Nick Lachey, Terrell Owens & Debbie Gibson….excited or time to end the show????
- PICS: Katie Homles & Jamie Foxx have finally gone public with their relationship….after years of rumors, they were photographed holding hands!
FINALLY! We have exclusive proof that confirms that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ARE in a relationship ❤️ After years of hiding their feelings in public due to a clause in her divorce from Tom Cruise that ‘blocked her from dating publicly’, the two were photographed walking hand in hand on the beach in Malibu. They look so happy to finally share their love with the world! ☺️ (Credit: DOBN/RMBI/Backgrid)
- PICS: Just Kim Kardashian totally naked climbing a tree
- Madonna just became the most relatable celebrity ever with this ONE TWEET about trying to convince Fedex that she really is Madonna
- PICS: Alicia Keys kept her makeup free look for 4 covers of Elle and she looks simply gorgeous!
- Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Jamie Foxx all set for next week’s Hurricane Harvey RELIEF TELETHON
- George Clooney opens up about the PERSONALITIES of his twins & the moment he found out they were having TWINS
- Here’s a list of all the things that Taylor Swift has liked on Tumblr proving she DOES NOT give a F**K
- PICS: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd on date night look so happy
- Reese Witherspoon opens up about how Mindy Kaling helped her see her WHITE PRIVILEGE
- VIDEO: Just enjoy Jack Black singing Nirvana’s “Polly” with his own creative additions
- A new Michael Jackson album called “SCREAM” is coming this fall….and here is the PREVIEW
- Ellen DeGeneres says she was told not to use the word “WE” when she first started her show because it reminded the audience she was gay
- VIDEO: A bunch of California high school kids recreated Van Halen’s “Running with the Devil” by recording it in the same studio & copying every detail the band originally did
- VIDEO: The Rock finally got to meet the 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning after doing chest compressions he learned watching “San Andreas”
- PICS: Sarah Hyland and her friend got matching butt dinosaur tattoos