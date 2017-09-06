YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/6/17)

  • “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25 contestants have been revealed and the BIGGEST NAMES they have are Nick Lachey, Terrell Owens & Debbie Gibson….excited or time to end the show????
  • PICS: Katie Homles & Jamie Foxx have finally gone public with their relationship….after years of rumors, they were photographed holding hands!
  • PICS: Just Kim Kardashian totally naked climbing a tree
  • Madonna just became the most relatable celebrity ever with this ONE TWEET about trying to convince Fedex that she really is Madonna
  • PICS: Alicia Keys kept her makeup free look for 4 covers of Elle and she looks simply gorgeous!
  • Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Jamie Foxx all set for next week’s Hurricane Harvey RELIEF TELETHON
  • George Clooney opens up about the PERSONALITIES of his twins & the moment he found out they were having TWINS
  • Here’s a list of all the things that Taylor Swift has liked on Tumblr proving she DOES NOT give a F**K
  • PICS: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd on date night look so happy
  • Reese Witherspoon opens up about how Mindy Kaling helped her see her WHITE PRIVILEGE 
  • VIDEO: Just enjoy Jack Black singing Nirvana’s “Polly” with his own creative additions
  • A new Michael Jackson album called “SCREAM” is coming this fall….and here is the PREVIEW
  • Ellen DeGeneres says she was told not to use the word “WE” when she first started her show because it reminded the audience she was gay
  • VIDEO: A bunch of California high school kids recreated Van Halen’s “Running with the Devil” by recording it in the same studio & copying every detail the band originally did
  • VIDEO: The Rock finally got to meet the 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning after doing chest compressions he learned watching “San Andreas”
  • PICS: Sarah Hyland and her friend got matching butt dinosaur tattoos

 

