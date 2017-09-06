Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Take My Newsletter Back

How many UNWANTED EMAILS do you receive from random companies in your inbox everyday??… Some, you ACTUALLY read… some, you throw to spam… and then there’s others that you unsubscribe from… But what happens, if a company is NOT HAPPY after you left their mailing list?… They get even in a phone tap… like the one you’re about to hear right now.

