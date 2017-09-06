BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Stars (9/6/17)

Tinder.. Bumble.. Grindr… Thanks to all the new apps out there, people are going out on more dates than ever… and if you took a POLL, there’s probably MORE bad ones than good ones.. and while YOU might say that’s a tragedy, we like to think of it as an opportunity. So hear out listeners battle it out on their romantic failures here!

