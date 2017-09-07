BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Your Kitty Goes Roar

Jubal calls a young woman who recently adopted a cat from a rescue shelter. And she doesn’t know this… but she has possibly made the biggest mistake other life! Thank GOODNESS I’m here to save her (IF and ONLY IF, she does exactly what I say)… in your phone tap!

