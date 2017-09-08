Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/8/17)

- The only reason Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx went public with their relationship is Tom Cruise’s PUBLIC DATING BAN on Katie Holmes expired!!!
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift has her own on demand channel called Taylor Swift NOW and Andy Sandberg is in the commercial….which is actually pretty funny….do these videos prove the old Taylor is in fact not dead at all????
- Time Magazine just released 46 Women Who Are CHANGING THE WORLD list & Selena Gomez, Ellen & Oprah all make the list
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus answers questions about her sex life with Liam Hemsworth in front of her grandma
- Kelly Clarkson releases 2 NEW SONGS & they are catchy as hell!
- VIDEO: Robert Pattinson says “I never really knew how to play a vampire”
- Kelis just released her very own MILKSHAKE RECIPE so you can bring all the boys to the yard like it’s 2003
- VIDEO: Stephen King says the new “It” is better than he hoped….and Alex Skarsgard couldn’t stop trying to SCARE HIS BROTHER, Bill Skarsgard aka Pennywise at the red carpet premiere!
- VIDEO: Ray Liotta is the new Colonel Sanders in latest KFC commercial….and he has a split personality
- PICS: Lauren Conrad just released a plus-size line at Khol’s and people are loving it
- Just in case your day needed Chris Hemsworth’s abs