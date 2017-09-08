YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/8/17)

  • The only reason Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx went public with their relationship is Tom Cruise’s PUBLIC DATING BAN on Katie Holmes expired!!!
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift has her own on demand channel called Taylor Swift NOW and Andy Sandberg is in the commercial….which is actually pretty funny….do these videos prove the old Taylor is in fact not dead at all????

Some real tough questions I had for Olivia.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • Time Magazine just released 46 Women Who Are CHANGING THE WORLD list & Selena Gomez, Ellen & Oprah all make the list
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus answers questions about her sex life with Liam Hemsworth in front of her grandma
  • Kelly Clarkson releases 2 NEW SONGS & they are catchy as hell!

  • VIDEO: Robert Pattinson says “I never really knew how to play a vampire”
  • Kelis just released her very own MILKSHAKE RECIPE so you can bring all the boys to the yard like it’s 2003
  • VIDEO: Stephen King says the new “It” is better than he hoped….and Alex Skarsgard couldn’t stop trying to SCARE HIS BROTHER, Bill Skarsgard aka Pennywise at the red carpet premiere!
  • VIDEO: Ray Liotta is the new Colonel Sanders in latest KFC commercial….and he has a split personality
  • PICS: Lauren Conrad just released a plus-size line at Khol’s and people are loving it
  • Just in case your day needed Chris Hemsworth’s abs

I call this one "sore head oops forgot to do my shirt up" look #56 from the archives, vintage hemsworth. Thanks @wmag 🤘

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462