Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/11/17)

  • John Mayer & Nicki Minaj are OPENLY FLIRTING on Twitter….but Twitter won’t let him forget about some pretty horrible racist things he said in the past
  • Jim Carrey does a very strange interview on the NYFW red carpet… “There’s no meaning to any of this . . . there is no me. There’s just things happening . . . we don’t matter.”

 

  • Kristen Bell was not able to EVACUATE Orlando where she’s currently filming so she sang “Frozen” songs in a shelter in Orlando to entertain people…and she RESCUED a 82-year-old grandma cause she’s awesome!

  • PICS: Watching Leslie Jones’ reactions at New York Fashion Week will make your entire life better!
  • Kylie Jenner got her LIPS DONE because of one thing a boy said when she was 15
  • PICS: Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America! Find out who Cara Mund is HERE
  • PICS: Jessica Simpson’s son had his first haircut and people had all sorts of opinions
  • Kim Kardashian comments on surrogacy reports after complaining she looks “PREGNANT”
  • Mindy Kaling is having a BABY GIRL….and it was her “Mindy Project” costars who spilled the beans!
  • “It” smashes BOX OFFICE bringing in $117 million over the weekend!
  • Seth Rogen & his mom were both DRUNK in Orlando during Hurricane Irma
  • Selena Gomez speaks out to encourage people to DEFEND DACA
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow topless and covered in mud
  • PICS: A “Die Hard” children’s style book is coming, “A ‘Die Hard’ Christmas:  The Illustrated Holiday Classic”….but it’s definitely for adults

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
