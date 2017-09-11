Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/11/17)

- John Mayer & Nicki Minaj are OPENLY FLIRTING on Twitter….but Twitter won’t let him forget about some pretty horrible racist things he said in the past
- Jim Carrey does a very strange interview on the NYFW red carpet… “There’s no meaning to any of this . . . there is no me. There’s just things happening . . . we don’t matter.”
- Kristen Bell was not able to EVACUATE Orlando where she’s currently filming so she sang “Frozen” songs in a shelter in Orlando to entertain people…and she RESCUED a 82-year-old grandma cause she’s awesome!
Thank you @IMKristenBell for stopping by today! @DrFritzler_OCPS @DrTrimble_OCPS @BethSharpeFL pic.twitter.com/HP5wqYZEl6
— Meadow Woods MS (@meadowwoodsms) September 10, 2017
- PICS: Watching Leslie Jones’ reactions at New York Fashion Week will make your entire life better!
- Kylie Jenner got her LIPS DONE because of one thing a boy said when she was 15
- PICS: Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America! Find out who Cara Mund is HERE
- PICS: Jessica Simpson’s son had his first haircut and people had all sorts of opinions
- Kim Kardashian comments on surrogacy reports after complaining she looks “PREGNANT”
- Mindy Kaling is having a BABY GIRL….and it was her “Mindy Project” costars who spilled the beans!
- “It” smashes BOX OFFICE bringing in $117 million over the weekend!
- Seth Rogen & his mom were both DRUNK in Orlando during Hurricane Irma
- Selena Gomez speaks out to encourage people to DEFEND DACA
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow topless and covered in mud
- PICS: A “Die Hard” children’s style book is coming, “A ‘Die Hard’ Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic”….but it’s definitely for adults