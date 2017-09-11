BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Troller Coaster

A woman is in a desperate situation. She’s getting married this upcoming weekend, and the band that was supposed to perform at the reception just cancelled. Luckily, Jubal knows the perfect FILL IN. And he is about to give her the “disturbing news”…

