Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/12/17)

  • PICS: The first pics of Macklemore’s head on crash with a drunk driver have been released & it’s amazing no one was killed!
  • Gigi Hadid just walked the runway with only one shoe!!! This is how you handle a fashion disaster like a boss!

  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen the Queen of TMI even texts pics of butt rashes to her doc
  • The Chainsmokers accused of making a RACIST JOKE about Asians while in China but they it was taken out of context….listen and decide for yourself
  • PICS: The kid who plays Georgie in “It” showed up to see the movie in character…and probably freaked everyone out
  • VIDEO: Harrison Ford was out directing traffic in NYC
  • VIDEO: Sharon Osborne tries to explain her comments on Kim Kardashian saying what she meant is getting naked doesn’t make you a feminist & then blames the reporter for giving false info
  • Nicki Minaj calls out high fashion for PROFITING off of black culture while excluding black people
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a CAMEO in the next “Star Wars” movie!
  • Mel B is under CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION for witness tampering
  • VIDEO: Harry Styles covers Fleetwood Mac for the BBC and it’s so good!
  • VIDEO: Billy Joel jokes about trying to look up Jennifer Lawrence & Amy Schumer’s dress when they were on top of his piano
  • LISTEN: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus contributed a song for a new album about famous dogs that raises funds for dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey, “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
