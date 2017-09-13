Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/13/17)

  • Britney Spears is still under conservatorship & new court docs show she made $16 million last year and SPENT $11 MILLION! Her biggest expenses include $122,000 in massages & $30,000 to her dogs!
  • VIDEO: Stevie Wonder opens the Hurricane Harvey telethon “Hand in Hand” by telling climate deniers they “must be blind” …..see PICS of all the celebs helping out from Oprah to Drake to Bruce Willis & Justin Bieber
  • Mark Ronson is being SUED for allegedly stealing “Uptown Funk” from a 70’s song called “More Bounce to the Ounce”….LISTEN TO IT HERE
  • Angelina Jolie opens up on the last year  “We’ve all been a bit in LOCKDOWN and going through some things”
  • Kate Hudson says the LAZIEST THING she’s ever done is have a c-section & moms everywhere are not happy
  • PICS: Kristen Bell & her 3,000 new friends are all safe after riding out Hurricane Irma together
  • PICS: “Empire” star Taraji P Henson covers Marie Claire & says still does her own laundry to make sure she’s not “too Hollywood”
  • Rebel Wilson just won the BIGGEST DEFAMATION payout ever in Australia
  • VIDEO: Sinead O’Connor was on Dr. Phil & gave the best answer to his dumb question about her tearing up the Pope’s picture
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry is doing commercials for a Japanese fabric softener
  • VIDEO: Gene Simmons will hand deliver his new box set to you for $50,000
  • PICS: Kate Hudson and her son have matching buzzcuts

