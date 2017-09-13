Jubal calls a woman who enters every contest, every sweepstakes and always complains to her husband that she doesn’t win…. Well, her life is about to change…. because Jubal has the news she’s been waiting for all her life…. and he can’t wait to tell her what she’s won.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Goat Island
Jubal calls a woman who enters every contest, every sweepstakes and always complains to her husband that she doesn’t win…. Well, her life is about to change…. because Jubal has the news she’s been waiting for all her life…. and he can’t wait to tell her what she’s won.