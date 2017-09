Serena Williams gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on September 1st and she’s now ready to introduce her to the world! Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. !

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena says that there were “a lot of complications” that kept them in the hospital for 6-7 days. She even created a video that takes us all from the beginning to the very end. HOW SWEET IS THIS????