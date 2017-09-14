Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/14/17)

- WOAH! Selena Gomez reveals she was mia for awhile because she had a KIDNEY TRANSPLANT
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
- PICS: Demi Lovato has a new girlfriend???? That looks exactly like her???? Or are they just new BFFs? CONGRATS either way!
Demi via Instagram story (kaylynnnk) pic.twitter.com/r10grvcTo3
— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) September 11, 2017
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are rumored to be having “REAL MARRIAGE PROBLEMS” according to InTouch & have been in counseling for 6 months…..do you believe it????
- CONGRATS! Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo are already expecting another baby! Their first, Dusty Rose, will be 1 year old next week!
- PICS: Jamie Foxx & Keenan Ivory Wayans sat front row at NYFW to watch both their daughters walk the runway!
- Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old son Maddox speaks out about his “WONDER” mom!
- Fergie & Nicki Minaj’s new song “You Already Know” is out & Seth Rogen is FREAKING OUT that he got name dropped by Nicki! (GO TO 1:37 for the name drop)
- PICS: Jim Gaffigan posted a pic of his wife only 5 months after she had BRAIN SURGERY
- Patty Jenkins, the highest paid female director of all time, is close to deal for “WONDER WOMAN 2“
- PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet with Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman….who he is playing in a new heart wrenching movie….seriously be ready to cry
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez has the cutest meet-n-greet ever!
- PICS: Here’s 19-year-old Ariel Winter wishing her 30-year-old boyfriend a Happy Birthday!!!
- Larry King reveals he’s been battling LUNG CANCER & managed to keep it a total secret
- Ellen DeGeneres proves she can’t do everything…..like impressions….she’s really, really can’t do those