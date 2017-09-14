PODCAST: Drunken Movie Review – “IT”

Stephen King’s “IT” has captured the nation’s attention…. And if you haven’t seen it, you might be wondering… “HOW SCARY IS IT, REALLY?”…. Well, you’re in luck… because we sent our resident “Scaredy Cat” (and Amateur Movie Critic), JOSE BALANOS out to the theaters… with a bottle of booze and a microphone… to watch the film, and share his drunken thoughts in your Drunken Movie Review.

