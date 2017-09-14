BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Flat Tire Guy

It’s never good to have a DATE talking trash behind your back…. It’s even WORSE if random people are ALSO gossiping about you, the instant you leave the room…. Well, one of our listeners recently took a girl out to dinner after he helped her change a tire, and we STILL can’t believe the thing he did, that had the entire restaurant whispering about him.

