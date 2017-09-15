YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/15/17)

  • Jennifer Garner high after the dentist & getting emotional about “Hamilton” is the best thing you’ll see all day
  • Fergie & Josh Duhamel SPLIT after 8 years of marriage & rumor is no one close to the couple is shocked at all! Josh was PHOTOGRAPHED not wearing his ring only hours after the announcement
  • Selena Gomez went into KIDNEY FAILURE last May while visiting The Weeknd & he was by her side the entire time….plus, PICS of her out and about after revealing the news of her transplant
  • “South Park” made people’s Amazon Alexa order all sorts of WEIRD THINGS like “hairy balls”
  • Kelly Clarkson hates Dr. Luke so much she refused to share a song writing credit & willingly lost MILLIONS OF DOLLARS because of it
  • Jennifer Lawrence is taking a TWO YEAR BREAK
  • Lady Gaga had to cancel a show because of SEVERE PAIN….early this week she opened up about her BATTLE with fibromyalgia
  • Shaquille O’Neal explains why his mother chose his NAME & it’s a super sweet story
  • “Trading Spaces” is bringing back the best ORIGINAL DESIGNERS for their reboot!
  • Kim Kardashian is releasing a NEW PERFUME
  • Ryan Phillippe wearing Zazzy women’s leggings he got from CVS and looking amazing

XXL ladies leggings from CVS – birthday gift to myself (mad comfortable too) #virgoseason

A post shared by philz (@ryanphillippe) on

  • VIDEO: Jessica Biel did the “Dirty Dancing” life with Ellen’s DJ yesterday as her entrance

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462