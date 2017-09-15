BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Spit Swappers

One of our listeners brought his date back to his place and even got a kiss at the end of the night! Everything went perfectly until the girl opened up an email attachment from the dude the next morning. After she saw what it was she never wanted to see him again… What was it? Find out in your Second Date Update!

