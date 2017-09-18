YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze

  • VIDEO: The real Sean Spicer borrowed Melissa McCarthy’s SNL podium to make a surprise Emmy appearance and a joke about crowd size WATCH FULL SEGMENT HERE….but some people were VERY UPSET about his appearance
  • Kevin Hart issues a public apology after a woman tried to EXTORT him for money with videos of him cheating on his pregnant wife
  • PICS: Serena Williams back into her tiny cut off jean shorts just 2 weeks after giving birth….and her baby Alexis Olympia has her own INSTA ACCOUNT
  • THE BEST & WORST dressed on the Emmy red carpet!
  • VIDEO: D.C. Public Schools trending on twitter after Dave Chappelle’s Emmy’s joke on skipping rehearsals
  • VIDEO: Chester Bennington’s widow posts video of him laughing hysterically only 36 hours before he committed suicide
  • Laura Dern won SUPPORTING ACTRESS but Jackie Hoffman’s reaction won the internet….WATCH HER scream “DAMN IT”….but her TWITTER FEED is hysterical
  • VIDEO: Alec Baldwin taunts Trump during acceptance speech, “At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.” …..Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes Emmy history for being the only person to win 6 YEARS IN A ROW for the same character….Lena Waithe makes history as the FIRST BLACK WOMAN to win for writing in a comedy series!
  • VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman’s powerful speech about domestic violence, “With this we shine a light on domestic abuse, it exists far more than we allow ourselves to know”…..but did she FORGET 2 of her kids in her acceptance speech???
  • All the amazing things inside The Emmys GIFT BAG 
  • Read Amber Tamblyn’s powerful essay about SEXUAL HARRASSMENT
  • Kate Walsh reveals she had a BRAIN TUMOR removed in 2015
  • Rolling Stone magazine is UP FOR SALE!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462