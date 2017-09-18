Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze

- VIDEO: The real Sean Spicer borrowed Melissa McCarthy’s SNL podium to make a surprise Emmy appearance and a joke about crowd size WATCH FULL SEGMENT HERE….but some people were VERY UPSET about his appearance
- Kevin Hart issues a public apology after a woman tried to EXTORT him for money with videos of him cheating on his pregnant wife
- PICS: Serena Williams back into her tiny cut off jean shorts just 2 weeks after giving birth….and her baby Alexis Olympia has her own INSTA ACCOUNT
- THE BEST & WORST dressed on the Emmy red carpet!
- VIDEO: D.C. Public Schools trending on twitter after Dave Chappelle’s Emmy’s joke on skipping rehearsals
- VIDEO: Chester Bennington’s widow posts video of him laughing hysterically only 36 hours before he committed suicide
- Laura Dern won SUPPORTING ACTRESS but Jackie Hoffman’s reaction won the internet….WATCH HER scream “DAMN IT”….but her TWITTER FEED is hysterical
- VIDEO: Alec Baldwin taunts Trump during acceptance speech, “At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.” …..Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes Emmy history for being the only person to win 6 YEARS IN A ROW for the same character….Lena Waithe makes history as the FIRST BLACK WOMAN to win for writing in a comedy series!
- VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman’s powerful speech about domestic violence, “With this we shine a light on domestic abuse, it exists far more than we allow ourselves to know”…..but did she FORGET 2 of her kids in her acceptance speech???
- All the amazing things inside The Emmys GIFT BAG
- Read Amber Tamblyn’s powerful essay about SEXUAL HARRASSMENT
- Kate Walsh reveals she had a BRAIN TUMOR removed in 2015
- Rolling Stone magazine is UP FOR SALE!