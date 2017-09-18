BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Princeton Admissions

Nobody in this show is smart enough to EVER be considered into an Ivy League University, but we can imagine the high stress levels that these young brainiacs must go through when finally applying to the school of their dreams… And although this listener already submitted her application, it seems that Jubal still has a few more questions that she needs to answer before being considered for admission.

Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462