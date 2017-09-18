Nobody in this show is smart enough to EVER be considered into an Ivy League University, but we can imagine the high stress levels that these young brainiacs must go through when finally applying to the school of their dreams… And although this listener already submitted her application, it seems that Jubal still has a few more questions that she needs to answer before being considered for admission.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Princeton Admissions
