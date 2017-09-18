Maybe a beer chugging contest and an evening surrounded by snakes isn’t YOUR perfect first date. But for one of our listeners (Ken), it’s a dream come true. So why isn’t he getting a call back afterwards? Find out in the Second Date Update.
Second Date Update PODCAST: Snakes on a Date
