Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/19/17)

- New lawsuit claims Taylor Swift STOLE THE LYRICS of “Shake It Off” from an old 2001 3LW song!
- R. Kelly accuser Jerhonda Pace says Kelly had her train for sex, would “lock you in a room for days” to PUNISH YOU & she only escaped him by lying!!
- People hate Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “Mother!” so much Paramount had to release a statement DEFENDING THE FILM….here’s why everyone is so RILED UP about the flick
- PICS: The internet couldn’t get enough of Sofia Vergara’s 26-year-old super hot son!!!
- PICS: Someone puked on the Emmys red carpet & no one will confess!
- 34-year-old Scott Disick is DATING 19-year-old Sofia Richie!
- PICS: SNL’s Kate McKinnon brought her new girlfriend as her date to the Emmys
- PICS: Selena Gomez just unveiled her first Puma campaign and it’s fire
- VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan sang “Happy Birthday” to her “mommy” on Instagram
- Sean Spicer was so POPULAR at the Emmys after parties he could barely even eat because real celebs kept wanting pics….James Corden ADDRESSES the criticism to him kissing Sean Spicer in a pic
- Chris Pratt said the SWEETEST THINGS about his ex Anna Faris’ Emmys appearance
- PICS: Miley Cyrus poses as a naked fairy for David LaChapelle’s new book
- PICS: People with Albinism are thanking Rihanna for her new Fenty beauty range