Jubal poses as a elementary school vice principal who’s been raised by pimps and hookers and he lets a school mom know of the new dress code policy that’s going to take place- yo! Will she be down to accept change or will she loose her mind?!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Vice Pimpcibal
