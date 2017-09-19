BigStockPhoto

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Dump Attempt 2

SHEEEESSS BAAAACCKK!!!!! Gabriella is back for the 2nd week in a row! She has mad up her mind and she is definetly going to break up with one of her two boyfriends. Will she break up with the stable dude or the bad exciting guy?!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462