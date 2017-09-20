YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/17)

 

  • VIDEO: “American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson gets the crap scared out of her on Ellen and it’s so bad it’s almost cruel!

  • Jennifer Lawrence says she’s afraid of her anxiety on planes & once yelled ‘We’re GOING DOWN! It’s coming down!'” She also tried to JUMP OUT of an Air France flight!
  • Serena Williams wrote a BEAUTIFUL OPEN LETTER to her mom after noticing her own baby has her strong arms & legs…PIC HERE
  • PICS: Kevin Hart’s pregnant fiance is sticking by him after cheating allegations….they were spotted out to lunch
  • PICS: All the Hadid kids worked the same runway, Gigi, Bella & Anwar
  • VIDEO: Pharrell WIlliams gave a speech about white nationalists that everyone should listen to
  • Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars or Carly Rae Jepsen are the MOST DANGEROUS CELEBS online, don’t search them unless you like computer viruses
  • Britney Spears showing off her gymnastic ability
  • Ryan Phillippe’s ex is suing him for ASSAULT

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
