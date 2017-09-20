Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/17)

- VIDEO: “American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson gets the crap scared out of her on Ellen and it’s so bad it’s almost cruel!
- Jennifer Lawrence says she’s afraid of her anxiety on planes & once yelled ‘We’re GOING DOWN! It’s coming down!'” She also tried to JUMP OUT of an Air France flight!
- Serena Williams wrote a BEAUTIFUL OPEN LETTER to her mom after noticing her own baby has her strong arms & legs…PIC HERE
- PICS: Kevin Hart’s pregnant fiance is sticking by him after cheating allegations….they were spotted out to lunch
- PICS: All the Hadid kids worked the same runway, Gigi, Bella & Anwar
- VIDEO: Pharrell WIlliams gave a speech about white nationalists that everyone should listen to
- Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars or Carly Rae Jepsen are the MOST DANGEROUS CELEBS online, don’t search them unless you like computer viruses
- Britney Spears showing off her gymnastic ability
- Ryan Phillippe’s ex is suing him for ASSAULT