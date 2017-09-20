BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: HMG

Jubal calls a High Maintenance Guest who has made MULTIPLE calls to confirm her hotel reservation and informs her that… due to her high maintenance habits… she and her entire wedding party will be TAKEN OFF of the reservation list! How will she handle the situation? Listen to find out!

