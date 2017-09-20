PODCAST: Watcha Doin’ at the Renaissance Fair?

Knight battles, Damsels in distress, and tons of food!!! You’d imagine that would be the reason why people go to the renaissance fair….. however you’d be surprised what sort of answers Jose and Intern Suelin got when they asked one simple question… “Whatcha Doin’ at the Renaissance Fair?”

