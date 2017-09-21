YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/21/17)

  • VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were caught fighting over who got to hold the Emmy for “Big Little Lies”

  • PICS: Jessica Simpson was photographed unable to walk & sticking her tongue out after a night of partying for her husband’s birthday….girlfriend got after it!
  • Families are BLAMING Tom Cruise for a deadly plane crash
  • VIDEO: Watch MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell become completely unhinged for 8 minutes while doing his show
  • 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer WON “America’s Got Talent” & took home $1 million & now gets her own Vegas headlining show
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel’s fight against the Graham-Cassidy health care bill continued for the 2nd night!
  • VIDEO: Woman in the club pictures with Kevin Hart says they were intimate a month ago
  • VIDEO: Right Said Fred did a mash-up of “I’m Too Sexy” with “Look What You Made Me Do” & they re-recorded the song for it!
  • Olivia Munn has a cameo in “Ocean’s 8” but it’s COST HER MONEY!
  • Here’s how Matt Damon DROPPED 60 LBS!
  • There’s a rumor that Madonna will be A JUDGE on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” but he can’t say!
  • “The National Enquirer” had to issue an apology for saying Judge Judy had ALZHEIMER’S
  • Justin Bieber posted the cutest throwback ever!

