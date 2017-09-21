Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Duncan’s Night At The Museum

Duncan is back! But what is he doing as a security guard at a museum??? With this guy in charge something was BOUND to go wrong…. like ruining a $10 million piece of art…. listen to your Phone Tap to listen to the Museum manager FREAK OUT!!!

