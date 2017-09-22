<a href="http://www.youtube.com/"

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/22/17)

  • PICS: Tyga has moved on from Kylie Jenner & is dating a Kim Kardashian look-a-like….like this woman has had a lot of work done to look exactly like Kim! Can you even tell which one is which???
  • Rolling Stone RANKED all 1115 of Taylor Swift’s songs & her 2012 “All Too Well” came in at #1! Do you agree???
  • LISTEN: Gwen Stefani is coming out with a Christmas album & the first track is her and Blake Shelton
  • VIDEO: Woman with a handgun and a machete threatened people at the Kardashian’s LA boutique
  • Selena Gomez says she’d have the SAME PROBLEMS if she wasn’t famous
  • Chrissy Teigen just got owned by THE MUPPETS on Twitter
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian’s bikini leaves very little to the imagination
  • PICS: Saint West is seriously the cutest with cornrows and his Harley shirt
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift has made friend with a rat & advises it to get some self defense training to use against her cats
  • LISTEN: Khalid posted a new song and it’s acoustic
  • Britney Spears & Mariah Carey hung out IRL

You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462