The Halloween Decorations Of A Man In Tennessee Are SO Realistic That The Townspeople Are Calling The Cops On Him

A man in Greene County Tenne. was a little too excited for Halloween – his favorite holiday of the year. He was SO excited that he started decorating his house… a whole month and a half early. The worst part… HIS DECORATIONS ARE TOO REAL! No wonder why the cops have been called on him [PICTURES HERE].