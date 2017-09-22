Macklemore and I talk Postmates. And other hard hitting topics.

Yup, I made another artist talk to me about food. Weird. We also discussed how he romances his lady and of course, his new album. Take a listen to the whole interview, here.

About Mason

Mason has one of those personalities that not only fills up the room, but entertains you to no end. When she’s not cracking a joke, you kind of wonder if something’s wrong! She has been an on-air personality at MOViN 92.5 since 2007, and continues to get us all through that early evening traffic Monday through Friday. Mason has a knack for decorating, cracking sarcastic jokes and having a good time.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462