Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Instagram Job

Jubal calls a young woman who wishes nothing more in life than to be Internet Famous! Well, conveniently enough Jubal has the perfect job opening for her…. a job traveling the world with INSTAGRAM! All she has to do is send a few…. special pictures. Will she do it? Find out in your Phone Tap!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462