Jubal calls a young woman who wishes nothing more in life than to be Internet Famous! Well, conveniently enough Jubal has the perfect job opening for her…. a job traveling the world with INSTAGRAM! All she has to do is send a few…. special pictures. Will she do it? Find out in your Phone Tap!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Instagram Job
Jubal calls a young woman who wishes nothing more in life than to be Internet Famous! Well, conveniently enough Jubal has the perfect job opening for her…. a job traveling the world with INSTAGRAM! All she has to do is send a few…. special pictures. Will she do it? Find out in your Phone Tap!