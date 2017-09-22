Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Golf Course Intercourse

Peter invited his sister to his company’s golf party where she met a dude named Tyler…. they hit it off better than any swing in golfing history! Well.. Peter’s sister isn’t getting a call back and now BIG BROTHER is getting involved!!! Listen to true extortion in the making in today’s Second Date Update!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462