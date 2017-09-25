Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update: 401 NOT OK

Despite of running late and STILL being sweaty and smelly, Victor took out a Zoe in a nice romantic lunch and he was even considerate enough to help her plan for retirement !How considerate!!! Find out how it all went in Second Date Update!

