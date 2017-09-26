https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAiDOU4e3xY

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/26/17)

  • Caitlyn Jenner’s rep just CONFIRMED Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy saying Caitlyn was told “some time ago”….Kylie is 5 MONTHS pregnant & due the same time as Kim Kardashian’s surrogate….and Kris Jenner’s main focus is Kylie’s COSMETICS COMPANY that’s made $420 million in the last 18 months!
  • Kevin Hart’s hookup flew with him on his private jet to party in Vegas for 3 days and had NO IDEA he was married
  • B.o.B. has started a GoFundMe page to buy SATELLITES so he can prove the Earth is flat….we’re not joking
  • PICS: Everyone is calling Kanye West “fat” and “thick”….do we all need to stop????
  • Ian Somerhalder says he THREW OUT his wife, Nikki Reed’s, birth control without her knowing to start his family & understandably people are pissed
  • VIDEO: “Pitch Perfect 3” trailer is here!
  • PICS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle make it official, official with a public hand hold
  • VIDEO: Madonna’s impression of Kim Kardashian is actually pretty funny
  • PICS: This is what Angelina Jolie looks like grocery shopping….it’s way more glamorous than us
  • Chip Gaines reveals his BIGGEST MISTAKE ever on “Fixer Upper”
  • PICS: 70-year-old Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood holding one of his 15-month-old twins…yes, we said HIS
  • This band took quotes from Taylor Swift interviews & SANG THEM as a bad Limp Bizkit style song…enjoy Swiftbizkit

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
