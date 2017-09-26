Credit: YouTube.com

Demi Lovato Documentary Coming to YouTube

Demi Lovato will unveil a new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, October 17th on YouTube.

Simply Complicated will follow Lovato as she makes her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, and reflects on a career filled with triumphs and setbacks. The singer will open up about her battles with an eating disorder and substance abuse, as well as her quest to get sober while serving as a judge on The X Factor. The pop star will also discuss her romantic life, including the end of her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama and being single for the first time in her life. [RollingStone]

Mark your calendars for Oct 17!

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
