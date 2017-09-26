Demi Lovato Documentary Coming to YouTube

Demi Lovato will unveil a new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, October 17th on YouTube.

Simply Complicated will follow Lovato as she makes her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, and reflects on a career filled with triumphs and setbacks. The singer will open up about her battles with an eating disorder and substance abuse, as well as her quest to get sober while serving as a judge on The X Factor. The pop star will also discuss her romantic life, including the end of her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama and being single for the first time in her life. [RollingStone]