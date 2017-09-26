It’s no surprise that many people nowadays go on dates with people who’ve they’ve never met before all thanks to the internet or dating apps, however there is no accurate way to filter out the creeps and weirdos simply by swiping left! We have brought two listeners who will battle it out to see who can claim the title of having The Worst Tinder Date Ever!
PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Dates
It’s no surprise that many people nowadays go on dates with people who’ve they’ve never met before all thanks to the internet or dating apps, however there is no accurate way to filter out the creeps and weirdos simply by swiping left! We have brought two listeners who will battle it out to see who can claim the title of having The Worst Tinder Date Ever!