VIDEO: Fixer Upper is Officially OVER!!!!

It’s true. This season will be the last for Chip and Joanna Gaines. They wrote on their blog:

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

They went on to say their plan is very simple, “to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.” You can read their ENTIRE STATEMENT HERE

HGTV has wished them all the best on Instagram. How sad are you????

We’ve all been on an incredible journey with Chip and Joanna for five years. It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like Fixer Upper. We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV. Fans can expect that the upcoming season of Fixer Upper will be the best season ever and we can’t wait for it to hit the air later this year. A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Here they are talking about Fixer Upper, their new Target line (which has received BACKLASH) a week and a half ago.