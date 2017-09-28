Credit: YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/17)

  • Hugh Hefner has DIED at 91 and is survived by his 31-year-old wife, Crystal Harris, who will NOT INHERIT anything from his estate! He will be BURIED next to Marilyn Monroe
  • Justin Timberlake “finalizing” his deal to perform at SUPER BOWL HALFTIME ….excited????
  • VIDEO: Christie Brinkley surprises her daughter Sailor to tell her she’s going to be a rookie in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition!
  • Jennifer Lopez finds her MISSING FAMILY in Puerto Rico
  • Rolling Stone ranks the SEXIEST MUSIC VIDEOS of all time….and if you aren’t old, you probably won’t know #1
  • Rob Kardashian is SUING Blac Chyna for assault & battery after he says she tried to strangle him with a cell phone cord
  • PICS: The three sons of Jude Law, Diddy & Pamela Anderson are all modeling for Dolche & Gabana
  • PICS: Madonna gets on stage with Amy Schumer at iconic comedy club
  • OJ Simpson could be OUT OF JAIL on Monday
  • Jane Fonda reflects on Meghan Kelly’s totally awkward question about PLASTIC SURGERY that went viral this week

 

