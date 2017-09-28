Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/17)

The Moment of Sailor's SURPRISE!!!!! For the rest of this video visit www.swimdaily.com @si_swimsuit #sirookie #sportsillustrated #siswimsuit @mj_day @si_swimsuit @imgmodels @ospedales @sailorbrinkleycook LurveU💞

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:46am PDT