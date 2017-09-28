Finding an internship relating to your studies is CRUCIAL for any college student looking to get a relevant job immediately following college. Well… “Dale” calls a young student interested in agriculture and farming and offers him one “special” job.
Phone Tap PODCAST: Farming Internship
