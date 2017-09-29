Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/29/17)
- Rob Kardashian agreed to pay $20,000 A MONTH in Child Support although he is BROKE just so he can maintain 50/50 custody of Dream!
- Bella Thorne’s daring GQ photoshoot has her shaking her nearly NAKED booty.
- Beyonce donates proceeds from participating in J Balvin’s and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” to disaster relief charities, this is why she is QUEEN!
- Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his $2.9 MILLION 2017 Bugatti that has us all jealous
- PICS: Jeremy “Hot Mugshot Guy” Meeks rocks the red carpet with girlfriend Chloe Green… did it just get warmer in here?
- PICS: Ashley Graham rocks NYC in spandex, check out her big apple!
- VIDEO: Jason Derulo talks about THE FIRST TIME…
- VIDEO: Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah impersonate Beyonce, Barack Obama, Kanye West and more!