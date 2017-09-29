Penny ran into her Christian, her best friend from middle school, at the fair and they both decided to go out for a nice lunch date where they could take a trip down memory lane….. however when one of Penny’s friends interrupted the date the convo took a whole NEW DIRECTION!!!
Second Date Update PODCAST: Pyramind Schemin
