BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Pyramind Schemin

Penny ran into her Christian, her best friend from middle school, at the fair and they both decided to go out for a nice lunch date where they could take a trip down memory lane….. however when one of Penny’s friends interrupted the date the convo took a whole NEW DIRECTION!!!

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462