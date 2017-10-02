Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/2/17)

- PICS: Drake’s dad just got Drake’s face tattooed on him
- Lionel Richie joins Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to become the FINAL AMERICAN IDOL judge! Excited or should this show stay gone?
- PICS & MORE PICS: For every celebrity who posts a #PuberMe photo, Stephen Colbert & Nick Kroll will donate funds to help Puerto Rico & so far there are a ton of pics from Ryan Seacrest to Reese Witherspoon to Amy Schumer
- People think Oprah Winfrey is seriously considering a run for PRESIDENT 2020
- PICS: Amanda Bynes looks very different in rare public outing
- Kylie Jenner has already DROPPED $70,000 on baby gear!
- Joe Biden wished Julia Louis-Dreyfus well wishes after she revealed she had BREAST CANCER
We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017
- PICS: Leslie Jones takes the worst selfies with Jay Z and Beyonce and it’s hysterical
- Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel not getting a $300 MILLION DIVORCE despite what headlines say
- Kendall Jenner on her Pepsi commercial, “I just felt so F*****G STUPID”
- PICS: Jennifer Garner posts totally makeup free pics after taking her kids to “Yes Day!”
- PICS: Michelle Obama got a personalized gift from Bruno Mars
- John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher randomly ran into each other while grocery shopping
- Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt welcome baby boy, GUNNER STONE