Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/2/17)

  • PICS: Drake’s dad just got Drake’s face tattooed on him
  • Lionel Richie joins Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to become the FINAL AMERICAN IDOL judge! Excited or should this show stay gone?
  • PICS & MORE PICS: For every celebrity who posts a #PuberMe photo, Stephen Colbert & Nick Kroll will donate funds to help Puerto Rico & so far there are a ton of pics from Ryan Seacrest to Reese Witherspoon to Amy Schumer
  • People think Oprah Winfrey is seriously considering a run for PRESIDENT 2020
  • PICS: Amanda Bynes looks very different in rare public outing
  • Kylie Jenner has already DROPPED $70,000 on baby gear!
  • Joe Biden wished Julia Louis-Dreyfus well wishes after she revealed she had BREAST CANCER 

  • PICS: Leslie Jones takes the worst selfies with Jay Z and Beyonce and it’s hysterical
  • Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel not getting a $300 MILLION DIVORCE despite what headlines say
  • Kendall Jenner on her Pepsi commercial, “I just felt so F*****G STUPID”
  • PICS: Jennifer Garner posts totally makeup free pics after taking her kids to “Yes Day!”
  • PICS: Michelle Obama got a personalized gift from Bruno Mars
  • John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher randomly ran into each other while grocery shopping
  • Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt welcome baby boy, GUNNER STONE

 

