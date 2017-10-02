Credit: BigStockPhoto

Second Date Update PODCAST: Rubbin and Clubbin

Gavin, a dude that could pass as a member of the Jersey Shore cast wants to call a chick named Kayce after they met at a club! Somehow he managed to get her back to his place but as soon as he went to change into something more comfortable… She called him a DISGUSTING PIG and stormed out….. What happened?!

